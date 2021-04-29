China: 10 sailors infected with 'imported' Covid variant

At least 10 Chinese sailors have been infected with an "imported" variant of coronavirus, health authorities reported on Thursday.

The infections were found on a cargo ship docked at a port in eastern China. These cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and are among the 20 Chinese crew members of the cargo ship.

Health officials of Zhejiang reported that of these 11 cases of "imported" Covid infection, one sailor was asymptomatic.

While the cargo ship, Huayang Chaoyang, is now docked at the Zhoushan port, it had also docked at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh earlier this year in addition to making stops at Chittagong in Bangladesh, Singapore, and Xiamen in China.

The staff tested positive when the cargo ship docked in China for some repair work and the workers showed symptoms and were, therefore, checked for infection to the virus.

This has come after the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the B.1.617 variant of coronavirus has been found in nearly 17 countries — although China was not named in that list.

Out of 20 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Chinese health authorities have claimed all the cases were infections that had originated overseas.