/Prank turns fatal: Child, 11, shot dead for ringing doorbell in Texas. Here’s how the incident unfolded

An 11-year-old child was shot dead in Houston, Texas, on Saturday (August 30) for a simple prank - ringing the doorbell. The child, along with his friends, was running after ringing the bell of a house when he was struck multiple times. The Houston police department has not released the identity of the boy or the occupant of the home, but said a middle-aged man has been arrested and several weapons were later recovered from the home.