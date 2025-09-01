Google Preferred
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 21:40 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 21:40 IST
Prank turns fatal: Child, 11, shot dead for ringing doorbell in Texas. Here’s how the incident unfolded

Representative image Photograph: (Canva)

Story highlights

A young boy, 11, was shot dead in Texas' Houston for doing a simple prank. The child, along with his friends, rang the doorbell of one of the neighbors, after which he ran when the neighbor shot and killed him.

An 11-year-old child was shot dead in Houston, Texas, on Saturday (August 30) for a simple prank - ringing the doorbell. The child, along with his friends, was running after ringing the bell of a house when he was struck multiple times. The Houston police department has not released the identity of the boy or the occupant of the home, but said a middle-aged man has been arrested and several weapons were later recovered from the home.

Authorities said the boy was playing “ding-dong ditch”, which involves ringing on the doorbell of a home and running away. An eyewitness saw the boy ringing the doorbell of a nearby house, after which he tried to flee but was shot down.

“A witness stated the male was running from a house, after ringing the doorbell, just prior to suffering a gunshot wound,” police said in a police statement.

