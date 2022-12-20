Chicago weather: Snow storm expected ahead of Christmas, avoid travel on these days

Numerous meteorologists are forecasting that Chicago might have significant snowfall, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions before and over the holiday weekend, with flights likely to be cancelled. People have been advised to stay indoors throughout the holiday weekend due to the predicted heavy snowfall, very cold temperatures, and severe winds. Just before Christmas, a snowstorm could reach Chicago, and the extremely hazardous weather could last through the holiday weekend.

Blizzard expected on Thursday

The National Weather Service predicts that this week will begin with normal winter weather, with high temperatures in the mid 20s and low 30s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. According to Kevin Birk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the storm is anticipated to begin in the Chicago region sometime on Thursday. The worst of the storm, which could result in blizzard-like conditions with heavy snowfall and "extremely severe" gusts, is predicted to hit Thursday night into Friday early.

A strong winter storm will impact the region Thu. into Sat., with potential blizzard conditions Thu. eve into Fri. eve. If possible, those traveling should begin to consider alternate travel plans. Bitterly cold air & strong winds will bring dangerously cold conditions Fri.-Sun. pic.twitter.com/djlkNWrbpE — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 19, 2022 ×

Enough snow to shovel roads

The majority of the Chicago land area's roads will likely be impassable during the first half of Friday, according to Rick DiMaio, an adjunct professor of aviation meteorology at Lewis University and professor of climate change at Loyola University. This is because snow will still be falling and winds will be blowing at 40 to 50 mph. With that storm, there may be more than 6 inches of snow, although Birk warned that this might alter depending on the storm's path as it approaches Chicago.

AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines said the snow combined with the strong winds — with gusts up to 50 mph possible — will be dangerous, impairing people's visibility and creating potentially dangerous cold. Kines said he also expects Chicago to get 6 or more inches of snow. "Certainly there will be enough to shovel and plow, and probably more than that," Kines said. "I think the big issue with this will be the wind that will accompany the snow, especially on Friday."

Travel to be impacted