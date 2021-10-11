'Chat checkouts': Dutch supermarket makes an effort to get rid of loneliness amid pandemic

Feelings of loneliness and isolation have become a regular part of pandemic life. In an effort to keep a check on people during these tough times, a Dutch supermarket chain has introduced an option for customers who are not in a hurry and are looking for a chat.

In the Netherlands, grocery store Jumbo has introduced "chat checkouts." This allows the people to linger a bit and chat with the folks at the registers.

The chain has said that it will introduce 200 talking self-service checkout registers in its grocery stores.

The first chat register, or "kletskassa" in Dutch, was tested in 2019 and received a lot of positive feedback. Jumbo says that it will prioritise installing the chat registers in areas where loneliness is a major issue.

As per a study, 26 per cent of Dutch people older than 15 feel some loneliness. The rate jumps to 33 per cent for people over 75.

Some people want to checkout as quickly as they can. This is symbolic of the way technology has made our world move faster and faster.

The Dutch are attempting to slow things down and provide a human touch.

Jumbo will also be opening some "cozy chat corners," where customers can have a cup of coffee have a chat with each other.