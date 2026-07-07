/Charlie Kirk murder preliminary hearing: Ex-cop reveals he found 'sniper pad' overlooking assassination site as death penalty battle begins

The preliminary hearing in the Charlie Kirk case has begun in the United States. On Monday (Jul 6), a former campus police officer made a shocking revelation as Kirk's family, including his widow Erika Kirk and the suspected killer Tyler Robinson, came face to face for the first time. Testifying in front of the court, Former Utah Valley University Officer Christopher Bagley revealed that he found a "sniper pad" on the roof soon after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking to a crowd of thousands last year.

Monday marked the first day of the five-day preliminary hearing into the killing of Kirk. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the defendant, Tyler Robinson.

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Sniper pad on the roof

Bagley testified that on a nearby gravel roof, he found what he described as a "sniper pad" with a clear sightline to Kirk's location. "It looks like a sniper pad," said the former campus police officer, adding, "you've got markings of elbows, knees and feet."

23-year-old Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder in the Sept. 10 assassination of Kirk. Notably, even as his attorneys sought to get the death penalty taken off the table, Robinson has yet to enter a plea of guilt or innocence.

Investigators allege that Robinson, who was raised Mormon in a Republican household, killed Charlie Kirk because he could not tolerate what he viewed as the “hate” Kirk preached. Detectives say Robinson confessed to the murder in text messages sent to the transgender person with whom he shared an apartment, and with whom he was in a romantic relationship.

A painful reminder of death

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, a divisive figure in her own right, was accompanied in the Utah court by Donald Trump Jr and other high-profile figures on the right. Referring to her late husband as "beloved," Erika, in a social media post ahead of the proceedings, said that every "court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children."