/CENTCOM denies claims of US aircraft downed near Iran’s Bushehr

The United States denied reports claiming that an American aircraft was shot down over Iran’s Bushehr province. This comes after Iranian media reported that a “hostile aircraft” was intercepted and downed in the Jam area of Bushehr province early Friday (May 29). The report had alleged that Iranian air defence had successfully targeted the aircraft. However, the US Central Command rejected such claims, saying that no US military aircraft was shot down.

Calling the report “false”, CENTCOM wrote in a post on X, “No U.S. aircraft ​were shot ​down. ⁠All U.S. air assets are ​accounted for.”

What did Iranian media claim?

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Iran’s state TV reported, citing its Jam ‌Governor Masoud Tangestani that a US aircraft was destroyed in Bushehr province.

“The incident tonight involved the downing of a hostile aircraft,” semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Tangestani as saying. The report added that the situation in the city returned to normal.

This comes amid reports suggesting that US and Iranian negotiators have reached an agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and begin with negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. However, US President Donald Trump is yet to give his final approval, Axios reported.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance on Thursday (May 28) suggested that significant progress was made amid the talks. “We’re going back and forth on a couple of language points. We've made a lot of progress here,” Vance told reporters.

The vice president said discussions were continuing and suggested that a final endorsement from Trump could come if remaining concerns are resolved. “Hopefully, we’ll continue to make progress, and the president will be in a position where he can endorse the agreement, but obviously that’s still TBD (to be determined),” he added. Vance said that while negotiations between the United States and Iran have made significant progress, key disagreements remain over Tehran’s nuclear programme and stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Vance also warned that a final agreement has not yet been secured and said negotiations could still face setbacks. “We’ll get to a point where we could potentially sit down and settle these issues, but that requires us to make a little bit more progress. I can’t guarantee that we’re going to get there, but right now I feel pretty good about it,” he said.