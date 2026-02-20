/Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit India this week. Details here

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a high-profile visit to India as part of a broader Indo-Pacific tour, marking what is seen as a pivotal moment to "elevate and expand" bilateral relations strained in recent years. Mr Carney will travel to India, Australia, and Japan from February 26 to March 7, 2026, with his first stop in Mumbai before heading to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit comes amid Canada's push to diversify trade and reduce economic dependence on traditional partners, particularly in a global environment of uncertainty due to Trump's policies.

In a statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, it said Indian and Canadian leaders will focus on ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence. Mr Carney is expected to meet business leaders in Mumbai to identify investment opportunities in Canada and foster new commercial links.

The trip follows two meetings between Mr Carney and Mr Modi last year, including on the sidelines of international summits- G7 & G20, signalling efforts to rebuild momentum after a diplomatic chill under former Canada PM Trudeau. The visit is particularly significant given India's rapid economic growth and Canada's resources in critical areas such as energy and minerals. Discussions are expected to advance negotiations toward a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, alongside cooperation in nuclear energy, critical minerals, and AI.