/Canadian aerospace giant Bombardier eyes major growth in India ahead of Carney's Mumbai meetings

A major Canadian aerospace firm, Bombardier, has expressed strong optimism about India's aviation market, highlighting its potential for growth in both civil business jets and defence sectors.

This comes as Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Mumbai on Friday for his first official visit to India, aiming to reset strained bilateral ties and boost trade amid global economic shifts.

Mark Masluch, senior director of communications at Bombardier, the Montreal-headquartered company renowned for its Challenger and Global series business jets, described India as a key market "poised for growth" due to ongoing infrastructure developments.

"Definitely in both of our product lines, whether it's on the civil business jet side or Bombardier defense, India’s a marketplace we have to grow," Masluch said while speaking to WION.

"We see airport infrastructure development that continues. We already have an existing base of customers in the country that we support on a one-on-one basis. We're looking at developing broader infrastructure around [it] as well."

Bombardier, which currently supports around 60 jets in India, sees significant opportunities tied to the country's expanding aviation ecosystem. On the defence front, Masluch noted the company's flexibility: "We're very well positioned as a company that can take our existing Challenger [and] Global platforms and modify them based on the direct needs of the government."

He emphasised the importance of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, stating: "In any market where we have customers operating our aircraft, we are continuously evaluating the level of MRO direct presence we need or have the right partnerships to make sure our customers receive the service that they expect and are accustomed to. We are the number one service provider in the world as voted by customers."

Masluch linked broader growth to foundational improvements: "It all starts with infrastructure. So airport infrastructure is the lifeblood of business aviation. Business aviation... comes with jobs, and MRO with jobs and ground support and jobs [like] crew training." He added that Bombardier is "very keen to help support that" through direct involvement or partnerships, while closely monitoring "the next phases of airport development" to time its expansions.