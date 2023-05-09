Canada eyes more non-nuclear cooperation with AUKUS allies

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Monday (May 9) that Canada wanted to work more closely with allies like Australia, United States and the UK in areas of advanced technologies. She was asked if the country wanted to join the AUKUS alliance.

"Canada is highly interested in furthering cooperation on AI, quantum computing and other advanced technologies with a defense nexus with our closest allies," Anand told reporters in Ottawa, when asked about a newspaper report saying Ottawa was seeking to join the AUKUS alliance.

AUKUS is a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK and the US made in 2021. It is viewed by many globally to be an alliance aimed at containing growing Chinese influence. The US and the UK are planning to trasfer high-level nuclear submarine technology to Australia. China has in past one year, made increasing forays into regions traditionally considered as Australia's backyard.

Watch | Aukus: Nuclear submarines will cost Australia up to $368 billion × The Globe and Mail reported on Monday citing sources that Canada wants to take advantage of info-sharing and advanced technologies development part of the alliance. This includes undersea defense capabilities. The news outlet added that Canada was seeking to join the non-nuclear component of AUKUS.

AUKUS has attracted criticism from countries like France and China. As a result of AUKUS, France lost its own submarine deal with Australia. The deal was struck before the AUKUS pact and was dumped soon when the alliance was formed. Canada's exclusion from the alliance was also seen as a snub by some for a country already in the intelligence-sharing Five Eyes alliance with AUKUS members and New Zealand.

"Our ties with our Five Eyes allies are strong, and indeed we remain interested in furthering cooperation in AI and other innovation efforts with our allies," Anand said.

China is undertaking the largest military buildup of any country since the end of World War Two, which was occurring "without transparency or reassurance to the Indo-Pacific region of China's strategic intent", a review by Australian government last month said.

China is also engaged in strategic competition in Australia's near neighbourhood.

A public version of the classified report released on Monday said Australia must "avoid the highest level of strategic risk we now face as a nation: the prospect of major conflict in the region".

The military threat to Australia does not require invasion in the "missile age", it said.

Australia will work more closely with its major ally the United States, including increased bilateral military planning, joint patrols and hosting more rotations of U.S. forces, including submarines, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

