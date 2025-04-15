A Chinese diplomat claimed that a dress worn by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was made in China, amid the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing, initiated by President Donald Trump.

The ongoing trade war has been intensifying after Trump imposed tariffs on China, after which it retaliated with retaliatory tariffs.

Chinese envoy Zhang Zhishen stirred a controversy with his post on Leavitt's dress amid the ongoing trade war.

He accused Trump's press secretary of hypocrisy after she appeared in a red lace dress during a briefing, which he claimed was "Made in China".

'Buying China is life'

In a social media post on X, Chinese diplomat Zhishen, who serves as the Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Denpasar, shared a picture of the White House secretary, wearing a red dress with black lace on it.

"Accusing China is business. Buying China is life. The beautiful lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product," he claimed in a post on X.

Accusing China is business.

Buying China is life.

The beautiful lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product. pic.twitter.com/SfPyM4M02Z — Zhang Zhisheng 张志昇 (@salahzhang) April 14, 2025

Recently, Trump paused tariffs on 75+ countries, but imposed higher tariffs on China, marking the beginning of a trade war.

To this, China warned Trump and imposed even higher tariffs on the US. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that trade wars benefit no one in a thinly veiled message aimed at Trump’s continued tariffs on Chinese goods.

China currently faces tariffs as high as 145 percent on several exports to the US. In response, Beijing imposed 125 percent tariffs on American products and has promised to keep retaliating.

(With inputs from agencies)