/But how is Zelensky still the Ukraine president if his term ended? What you probably didn't know about how he stays in power

Volodymyr Zelensky's five-year term as Ukraine's president officially ended on 20 May 2024, but how does he remain in office? The ongoing war with Russia has enabled him to stay in power, by imposing martial law. A grey area in the Ukrainian Constitution is also helping him. Here is what you should know.

How Zelensky banned elections in Ukraine

After the Russian invasion, Zelensky imposed martial law on Ukraine on 24 February 2022. Ukraine's Martial Law Act essentially halted presidential, parliamentary, and local elections during wartime. The reasoning is that fair elections and voter safety are not possible amid war.

Amid the bombardment from Russia, it would have been impossible to secure polling stations or allow voting for displaced citizens and soldiers on the frontline.

What's the constitutional basis for Zelensky to stay in power?

The Article 108 of Ukraine constituion says the president should continue with duties till a successor takes office in order to ensure continuity of power. This, in practice, allows Zelenskyy to remain in office during martial law, as long as elections are not held. There are no clear guidelines on how a president can extend terms, but the continuity of government is being given more stress at this time.

Does Zelensky have public support to stay in power?

It's a grey area. Zelensky has reshuffled his team several times during the war, and ousted several political and military leaders. So whatever political and military support he has, one has to take into account that the government and military are filled with people who are amenable to him. The Russian propaganda machine tries to paint him as unpopular. Opinion polls in Ukraine cannot be completely relied upon. One such poll in February 2024 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed 69 per cent of respondents supporting Zelensky staying in office until martial law ends.

Overall, there is political consensus, with political parties agreeing to postpone elections in November 2023.

Zelensky is criticised for holding on to power

There is, however, some criticism over Zelensky's continuation in power, much of it amplified by Russian propagandists and pro-Putin elements.

They argue that Ukraine Constitution doesn’t explicitly authorise term extensions for presidents. This, they claim, meant that Zelensky’s continued presidency is illegitimate.

This narrative is being used by Russian elements for the political destabilisation of Ukraine.