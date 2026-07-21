/Burnham's 1st cabinet revealed: Who's in and who's out

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has unveiled his first Labour cabinet, rewarding allies who backed his leadership while removing several senior ministers closely associated with former prime minister Keir Starmer.

Burnham had pledged to build an inclusive administration by drawing talent from across Labour’s factions. However, the reshuffle also saw a sweeping purge of many ministers viewed as part of Starmer’s inner circle or the party’s right, signalling a significant shift in the government’s direction.

Who’s in?

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John Healey, Chancellor

Former defence secretary John Healey has been appointed Chancellor in one of the reshuffle’s biggest surprises. The veteran MP, first elected in 1997, previously served as a Treasury minister under Tony Blair and resigned from Starmer’s government over defence funding. Healey is expected to prioritise defence investment and industrial renewal.

Shabana Mahmood, Home Secretary

Shabana Mahmood retains her post as Home Secretary, providing continuity in one of the government’s most challenging portfolios. A barrister by profession and MP for Birmingham Ladywood, Mahmood is regarded as a decisive figure and has overseen Labour’s immigration agenda while advocating a stronger pro-Palestinian stance.

Ed Miliband, Foreign Secretary

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband takes over as Foreign Secretary after being widely tipped for the Treasury. A cabinet veteran under Gordon Brown and later Starmer, Miliband’s appointment keeps him at the heart of government despite concerns among some about his economic positions.

Louise Haigh, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and First Secretary of State

Louise Haigh returns to cabinet as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, First Secretary of State and Cabinet Office minister. A key organiser during Burnham’s leadership campaign, she will coordinate government delivery and oversee Whitehall reforms, effectively serving as Burnham’s deputy.

Who’s out?

Rachel Reeves, Former Chancellor

Rachel Reeves leaves the Treasury after becoming Britain’s first female Chancellor. While credited with restoring fiscal stability, critics blamed policies including the winter fuel payment cut and higher employer national insurance contributions for weakening Labour’s standing. Reeves said serving as Chancellor had been “the privilege of my life”.

David Lammy, Former Foreign Secretary

David Lammy exits cabinet after serving as foreign secretary under Starmer. The long-serving frontbencher said on X he would have been “proud to continue serving”, but acknowledged Burnham’s right to choose his own team.

Darren Jones, Former Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister

Darren Jones has been dropped from government after a rapid rise through Labour’s ranks. The former business committee chair confirmed on social media that Burnham informed him he would not be part of the new cabinet.

Steve Reed, Former Housing Secretary

Steve Reed loses his cabinet role despite being one of Starmer’s most loyal ministers. He had recently highlighted his record in housing in an apparent effort to retain his position.

Peter Kyle, Former Business Secretary

Peter Kyle departs after serving as business secretary during a period dominated by trade and technology negotiations. He previously held the science portfolio before joining the business department.

Richard Hermer, Former Attorney General

Attorney General Richard Hermer has also been removed. A close ally of Starmer and former human rights lawyer, he drew criticism from Conservatives over several legal positions during his tenure.

Liz Kendall, Former Science and Technology Secretary

Liz Kendall leaves government after serving in several senior roles under Starmer. The Leicester West MP had previously led the work and pensions brief before moving to science and technology.

Jo Stevens, Former Wales Secretary

Jo Stevens has been dismissed after leading the Wales Office since 2021. A long-time Starmer supporter, she previously resigned from Jeremy Corbyn’s frontbench over Brexit.

Hilary Benn, Former Northern Ireland Secretary