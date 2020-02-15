British Man arrested in Egypt for 'patting officer on the back'

A British man has been thrown into jail in Egypt for allegedly "sexually assaulting" a police officer at the airport; however, the family claims that he just patted the officer on the back.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Tony Camoccio was at the Hurghada International Airport. He was undergoing routine security check ahead of his flight to London.

The report says the businessman was then taken into detention at a local police station.

Since the reports of his arrest emerged a petition has been circulating on the internet demanding Camoccio to be released. The petition has over 3,700 signs.

"At customs in Hurghada airport on his outbound journey, he (Camoccio) was at a final checkpoint where he was, as a standard procedure for all outbound passengers, patted down by a security officer," read the petition.

"Tony then gently patted the officer's back, and is now facing serious accusations," the petition claims.

According to the petition, Camoccio was held in general population cell overnight and is being denied from basic human rights.

"He was held in a general population cell overnight where he remained in handcuffs, petrified for his life as he did not know what he was supposedly being charged with or what he had done wrong."

"His basic human rights were being abused and these are false accusations."

Briton made sexual gestures at a police officer, local media quoted Egyptian officials as saying. The officials also have CCTV footage which supports their version of the event.

However, Camoccio's family claims he is innocent.

As per reports, Camoccio was on a vacation in Hurghada along with 18 others.

It was a “dreadful situation” for the family and that she was "worried sick", said her sister-in-law Brenda Doody.

Meanwhile, Britain's Foreign Office says it is in contact with the family and officials in Egypt.

