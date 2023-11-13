LIVE TV
British ISIS 'Beatles' member Aine Davis jailed for eight years on terrorism charges

London, United KingdomEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:35 PM IST

39-year-old Aine Davis is allegedly a member of ISIS' Beatles group — however, he had previously denied any connection to the group. He was arrested in Turkey in 2015 and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in 2017 for IS membership.  Photograph:(Others)

Announcing the sentence, judge Mark Lucraft at the Old Bailey court said, "It is clear you have been with fighters in Syria and that you were not there for lawful purposes." The judge noted that there were images from 2013 of Davis with firearms

Aine Davis, a British Muslim convert alleged to be part of the infamous ISIS "Beatles" kidnap-and-murder cell, on Monday (Nov 13), was sentenced to eight years in prison for terrorist offences.

Davis had previously pleaded guilty to two charges of financing terrorism between 2013 and 2014 and one charge of possessing a firearm for a purpose connected to terrorism.

Who is Davis?

39-year-old Aine Davis is allegedly a member of ISIS' Beatles group — however, he had previously denied any connection to the group. He was arrested in Turkey in 2015 and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in 2017 for IS membership. 

Davis was released in July 2022, after which he was deported to Britain. Upon his arrival at Luton airport, he was re-arrested, leading to his detention at Belmarsh prison in southeast London.

The sentence

Initially pleading not guilty in March, Davis changed his plea last month, admitting to possessing a firearm and two charges of funding terrorism. 

He will now serve six years for the firearms offence and two years for terrorism funding. The terms as per AFP will run consecutively. 

Announcing the sentence, judge Mark Lucraft at the Old Bailey court said, "It is clear you have been with fighters in Syria and that you were not there for lawful purposes." The judge noted that there were images from 2013 of Davis with firearms.

"I make it clear I am sentencing you for the offences on the indictment and for nothing else."

Speaking on behalf of his client, Davis' lawyer, Mark Summers, told the court: "He has a number of apologies to make through me today — the first is to the Syrian people."

"The presence of him, those like him and the groups he associated with there, caused more harm than good."

ISIS 'Beatles' group

The "Beatles" group is an offshoot of the Islamic State group, known for their distinct British accents. The so-called 'Beatles' gained notoriety for torturing and beheading victims, and sharing videos of these gruesome acts. 

Active in Syria from 2012 to 2015, the group was implicated in the abduction of over two dozen journalists and relief workers from various countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

