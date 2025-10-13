/BREAKING: Hamas names 20 surviving Israeli hostages in Gaza that will be freed in massive prisoner swap today

Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades has released the names of 20 surviving hostages held in Gaza. Read on for the names of the Hamas hostages that will be released today.
Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, on Monday (Oct 13) published the names of 20 surviving hostages held in Gaza. The release is part of a deal reached with Israel, which aims to free the captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.
The list shared on the group’s Telegram channel includes 20 of the 48 captives — both living and deceased — still held by Palestinian militants in Gaza. In its Telegram post, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said that "as part of the #AlAqsa_Flood_Deal for prisoner exchange, the Al-Qassam Brigades decided to release the following living Zionist prisoners".
1- Bar Avraham Kuperstein
2- Aviatar David
3- Yosef Haim Ohana
4- Segev Kalfon
5- Avinatan Or
6- Elkana Bohbot
7- Maxim Herkin
8- Nimrod Cohen
9- Matan Zangauker
10- David Konio
11- Eitan Horn
12- Matan Angrist
13- Eitan Mor
14- Gali Berman
15- Ziv Berman
16- Omri Miran
17- Alon Ohel
18- Guy Gilboa-Dalal
19- Rom Braslavsky
20- Ariel Konio Official