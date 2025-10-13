/BREAKING: Hamas names 20 surviving Israeli hostages in Gaza that will be freed in massive prisoner swap today

Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, on Monday (Oct 13) published the names of 20 surviving hostages held in Gaza. The release is part of a deal reached with Israel, which aims to free the captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Hostages identified

The list shared on the group’s Telegram channel includes 20 of the 48 captives — both living and deceased — still held by Palestinian militants in Gaza. In its Telegram post, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said that "as part of the #AlAqsa_Flood_Deal for prisoner exchange, the Al-Qassam Brigades decided to release the following living Zionist prisoners".



1- Bar Avraham Kuperstein

2- Aviatar David

3- Yosef Haim Ohana

4- Segev Kalfon

5- Avinatan Or

6- Elkana Bohbot

7- Maxim Herkin

8- Nimrod Cohen

9- Matan Zangauker

10- David Konio

11- Eitan Horn

12- Matan Angrist

13- Eitan Mor

14- Gali Berman

15- Ziv Berman

16- Omri Miran

17- Alon Ohel

18- Guy Gilboa-Dalal

19- Rom Braslavsky

20- Ariel Konio Official