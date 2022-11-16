Brazilian President offers to host 2025 edition of COP27 summit in Amazon forest

Newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva has offered to host the 2025 edition of the COP27 summit in the Amazon region of his country. In his speech in the ongoing global climate summit in Egypt, Lula said that the Amazon forests have been damaged due to intense deforestation, and it will be the perfect for the conference to take place in that setting to stress on the crisis.

"I am here to say to all of you that Brazil is back in the world," Lula said. "Brazil was not born to be an isolated country. We will put up a very strong fight against illegal deforestation," he said.

Lula’s presidential campaign included promises when it comes to the Amazon Forest, and it is completely different from the former president Jair Bolsonaro. Lula has already created a ministry of indigenous people which will be working to "take very good care" of the region's communities.

Lula said that he will be talking to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for hosting the 2025 COP27 summit in Brazil and said that the country will benefit from the event.

"And in Brazil it has to be in the Amazon," said Lula.

He also added that the states of Para and Amazonia were all ready to host an event of such scale.

Meanwhile, the member states once again pledged their support to restricting the rise of global temperatures by not more than 1.5 degree Celsius and promised to stop their reliance on fossil fuels.