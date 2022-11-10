Brazil military finds no proof of electoral fraud, thwarting hopes of Bolsonaro supporters

The far right's attempts to invalidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva being elected president of Brazil were thwarted when a much-anticipated investigation from Brazil's Defense Ministry failed to find evidence of recent ballots being cast unlawfully.

Following weeks of speculations that it would embolden accusations by extremist president Jair Bolsonaro that the election was rigged, the military late on Wednesday delivered the 63-page report to Brazil's electoral authorities.

Ex-army captain Bolsonaro has hinted for months that he wouldn't accept defeat in the election and has regularly questioned the reliability of Brazil's electronic voting machines, while offering no proof to support his claims, as per Guardian reports.

His followers expected the military to substantiate these allegations, but the only hint of uncertainty came in the shape of a feeble recommendation that a committee be set up to guarantee that the source code used in the boxes cannot be altered.

Brazil’s senior electoral official said they “received with satisfaction the final report from the Defence Ministry that, in common with all the other monitoring agencies, does not point to any fraud or inconsistency in electronic ballot boxes or in the 2022 electoral process”.

Bolsonaro lost the 30 October run-off election to his rival Lula by a vote of 50.9% to 49.1%. However, he has refused to accept defeat and has remained absent since the vote, coming out just briefly two days after the vote to urge his followers to stop rallies that were obstructing highways and roads all around the nation.

