Boris Johnson to take paternity leave after his child's birth

British Prime Minister has confirmed that he will be taking paternity leave when after the birth of his new baby.

Asked at a press conference on the coronavirus if he would be taking the leave the PM replied: "Almost certainly, yes."

Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds had confirmed that they had become engaged and are expecting their first child in the early summer, that is, late May or early June.

The timing of the paternity leave is crucial as his working schedule during that duration

includes a G7 summit in the US in June, and a meeting with EU leaders on the post-Brexit trade deal the same month.

According to the rules, the PM can take up to two weeks off and the break cannot begin before the birth of their baby and must end within 56 days of the birth.

He will become a father for the sixth time and will be the first Prime Minister in nearly 200 years to marry while in office.

The couple have already made history as the first unmarried couple to occupy the prime minister's official residence.

They were romantically linked in 2018, shortly after his split from his estranged wife Marina Wheeler, with whom he has four children.