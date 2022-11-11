Bolsonaro's son says 'leaving the country not an option' but applies for Italian citizenship

Two sons of the caretaker Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have applied for Italian citizenship, days after their father lost the presidential rerun to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the left-wing Workers' Party. Bolsonaro's term ends on January 1, following which, he will be succeeded by President-elect Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro's son Flavio Bolsonaro, a Brazilian senator himself, and his brother Eduardo Bolsonaro, a member of the Brazilian Congress, were reportedly spotted at the Italian embassy in the capital Brasilia on Tuesday this week.

I have the right to apply for Italian citizenship: Flavio Bolsonaro

“My family is of Italian origin and I have the right to apply for Italian citizenship, which started to be dealt with in September 2019,” Flavio said in a statement while denying any plans to leave the country.

“I will be a senator of the republic for four more years and I intend to run for re-election, so before anyone starts to create far-fetched theories, leaving the country is not an option for me,” he added.

Bolsonaro and his two sons Flavio and Eduardo face accusations of alleged theft of staff salaries during their terms as congressmen. Da Silva, who went to prison for corruption, a charge now overturned by the country's judiciary, used the issue in his campaign, saying, “On my first day of government, I will lift these secrecies.”

'Bolsonaro fears being arrested'

The Congressman-elect Guilherme Boulos, an ally of President-elect Lula da Silva, told 'The Times' newspaper that he senses that 'the rats are escaping'. Earlier, he had said that "Bolsonaro's fear is not losing the election, it's being arrested. Both him and his family."

Bolsonaro's presidential tenure was riped with assertions from the outgoing president that his government had "zero corruption". However, Bolsonaro and his inner circle have faced accusations and subsequent investigations related to the alleged misappropriation of public funds. The investigations never reached their conclusion. However, after leaving office, Bolsonaro will have no immunity if found guilty.

In Brazil, the inauguration of new presidential tenure begins on New Year's Day. The country follows the tradition in which the outgoing president hands over the presidential sash to the new head of state. However, reports quoting sources close to Bolsonaro, have claimed that Bolsonaro will be 'travelling' during that period and will not take part in the inauguration ceremony.

