Boeing 737 Dreamliner deliveries halted again due to fuselage issue

US aviation watchdog, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement on Friday (February 24) that Boeing has suspended deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner again over issues with a fuselage component. This is not the first time Boeing has had to take such a step over the top-tier but troubled model from the company.

The latest pause is a disappointment for the aerospace giant after it resumed deliveries of the jet in August following a halt of more than a year.

Boeing is "conducting additional analysis on a fuselage component," the FAA said in a statement.

"Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed. The FAA is working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered airplanes," the statement added.

Boeing, an aviation major, has said that it "discovered an analysis error" by its supplier related to the planes forward pressure bulkhead during a review. The company said pause in 737 delivered is due to analysis the company is carrying out in this matter.

"There is no immediate safety of flight concern for the in-service fleet," the Boeing spokesperson said, noting that production continues. Boeing does not expect a shift to its production and delivery outlook for the year.

The 787's travails date to late summer 2020, when the company uncovered manufacturing flaws with some jets and subsequently identified additional issues, including with the horizontal stabilizer.

The difficulties curtailed deliveries between November 2020 and March 2021. Boeing suspended deliveries later in spring 2021 after more problems surfaced.

(With inputs from agencies)

