Blasts and gunshots heard at protest over Mahsa Amini's death in Iran

Explosions and gunshots were heard during a protest over the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the Iranian Kurdish city of Sanandaj on Monday. Human rights group Hengaw posted videos on social media which showed smoke rising in the protests along with sounds of rifle fire in the distance.

Protests have erupted all around Iran following Amini’s death who was detained by the morality police for flouting the hijab law. She was travelling to Tehran with her family and later that night, she was declared dead in the hospital with post-mortem reports showing severe traumas to her head.

Around 1000 workers at the Bushehr and Damavand petrochemical plants chanted “death to the dictator” and threatened to stop working in the aftermath of the incident. Protests also took place in the Kurdish county of Salas-e Babajani where the governor claimed that “young people” were targeted.

Fars news agency reported that Esmail Zarei Kousha, the governor of Iran’s Kurdistan province, said that some unknown groups “plotted to kill young people on the streets” during the planned protests.

The handling of the protests by the Iranian government has attracted a lot of criticism from different countries as the medical community in Iran continued to ask for the military to show some restraint.

In the latest reports, a number of doctors said that protestors have been sustaining major injuries due to their participation. On the other hand, the media reported that 24 security officials were also killed.

Shops and public places also remained closed in parts of Tehran due to the ongoing protests.