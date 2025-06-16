/Blaise Metreweli becomes first woman to lead UK spy agency MI6. From codename Q to career - all about her

For the first time in British history, a woman is all set to lead Britain’s 116-year-old foreign intelligence service agency - MI6. Blaise Metreweli has been named by the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, to lead the Secret Intelligence Service.

Let's take a quick look at the profile of Blaise Metreweli.

Who is Blaise Metreweli?

Blaise Metreweli is a career intelligence officer and is currently serving as the head of technology of MI6. The 47-year-old joined the Secret Intelligence Service in 1999.

Most of her career has been spent working in European or Middle Eastern countries.

Her code name - Q

Metreweli is known as Q - her code name. As per a 2009 report by the British newspaper The Guardian, in the spy agency, the letter Q stands for a person who heads a team “responsible for innovative technology and gimmicks and gadgets and things like that.”

Her new code name

Once Metreweli assumes her new post, she will be called C. As per the 2009 report, C is reserved for the head of the spy agency.

This tradition of code names for various position started when the first ever head of MI6 - Captain Sir Mansfield Cumming - signed his name as C. So does C stands for his name? No. In the present time, the code name C stands for Chief.

Metreweli will replace the current chief of MI6, Richard Moore. He is about to step down from the position after completing his tenure of five years.



What did she say about her new role

"I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my service," Metreweli said.

What did Starmer say?

While announcing her name for the role, Starmer said, "I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our country."