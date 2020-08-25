Black Lives Matter: After George Floyd, Jacob Blake becomes next victim of police brutality

Not much has changed even after three months of the brutal killing of George Floyd, which was followed by nation-wide protests. This time, the state of Wisconsin is on fire.

On august 23, Jacob Blake, a black man, was shot in the back by white police officers in the city of Kenosha. Blake's three young sons were in the back of the car and they witnessed their father being shot.

Blake's fiancée, who was at the scene of shooting, pleaded with the officers to let the kids out but her cries were ignored.

"That you treat somebody like that - who's not armed, not giving you no problems, he ain't throw no punch or nothing. What you mad because you tased him and he didn't bend, he didn't break, he pulled it out? So you felt intimidated cause you had a gun, so you used it!? You overused it! That's what you did," Blake's fiancée said.

After being shot in the back multiple times, Blake has had a surgery and doctors claims his condition is now stable.

Also read: Wisconsin governor calls National Guard after protesters clash with police over shooting of Jacob Blake

The police officers have been placed on administrative leave. They were, reportedly, investigating a 911 call about domestic violence. When they arrived on the scene of the crime, they saw Blake leaving in his car, and later started shooting at him after a brief confronttation.

Shortly after the news broke out, hundreds of defied a curfew to demand justice. They demanded the officers to be fired and prosecuted immediately. However, what started as a peaceful protest turned into arson.

Governor Tony Evers had to bring in the national guard to help restore order.

"I would hate to see this not end with Jacob Blake. That's why we have to respond and we know that we can't remedy the white supremacy and the systemic racism that is built into all of our systems in just a couple of years or with any package of legislation. But that doesn't mean we don't act," he said.

Lebron James, a basketball player, also reacted to repeated instances of police brutality against the African-American community in the US. "If you're sitting here and telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman (jacob blake) or detain him or just before the firing of guns, then you're sitting here and lying to not only me, you're lying to every african american, and every black person in the community. Because we see it over and over and over," he said.

However, the US President Donald Trump has not reacted to the shooting of Jacob Blake. His competitior, Joe Biden, on the other hand, called for an immediate, full and transparent investigation into the shooting.