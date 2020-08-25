Wisconsin governor calls National Guard after protesters clash with police over shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin governor Tony Evers said on Monday that he was sending 125 members of the National Guard to the city to maintain order after police fired tear gas at protesters after a video surfaced showing Jacob Blake, a black man being shot and wounded in the back multiple times by police on Sunday even as his kids watched.

Curfew was imposed in Kenosha County as the police fired tear gas shells at demonstrators as they threw water bottles and launched fireworks. The protesters chanting "No justice, no peace" and "Say his name -- Jacob Blake" came out on the streets even as the county sheriff pleaded for the protesters to get off the streets.

"We must see the trauma, fear and exhaustion of being black in our state and our country," Wisconsin governor Tony Evers said.

The protests occurred in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in May in Minneapolis after a cop allegedly knelt on his knee strangling him as the video of the incident went viral sparking protests nationwide triggering the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

There were demonstration in New York as well as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called for a probe.

"Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police. His kids watched from the car. Today, we woke to grieve yet again. We need a full and transparent investigation," Biden said.