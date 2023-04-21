Biden preps to announce re-election campaign for 2024 presidential bid

US President Joe Biden is prepping up to kick off his re-election campaign next week, media reports said citing sources. This will formally launch his campaign as he throws his hat in the ring for the 2024 presidential race. The plans to broadcast a video for the launch are in its finalising process.

His campaign will officially begin next week, which also marks the fourth anniversary of the start of his 2020 campaign. The official announcement may be postponed, according to those briefed on the preparations who spoke on the condition of anonymity, reported Washington Post.

Biden has been hinting at a second term for months, but he hasn't made a formal declaration yet.

This development comes a day after Robert F Kennedy Jr., the son of assassinated 1968 US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy, formally launched the campaign for his bid for the White House in 2024 and entered the race to take on US President Joe Biden.

Top advisers to Biden have been making considerable preparations for a run. As per reports, they have been meeting with the president and first lady on a regular basis in the White House since last year.

Two of Biden's closest advisors, Anita Dunn and Jen O'Malley Dillon, have been in charge of managing the reelection campaign, including hiring top personnel and funding research initiatives to examine the electoral picture.

The president's inner circle has been debating the timing of Biden's statement.

“What I will say is that any announcement or anything that is related to 2024 certainly will not come from here,” Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said Thursday.

Despite worries from some inside the party about his age and discontent among certain liberals who claim he has not pushed their causes hard enough, Biden is not anticipated to face any significant opposition among elected Democrats for the candidature. Given his slim legislative majority, many Democrats claim that Biden has been particularly effective at enacting comprehensive laws on everything from infrastructure to climate change.

Marianne Williamson, a self-help guru and an author, who ran against Biden in 2020, has also announced to challenge Biden for the nomination for Democrats.

