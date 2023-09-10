Biden opts for hearty handshake to greet Saudi Arabia leader after being criticised for fist-bumping gesture

United States President Joe Biden went for a hearty handshake to greet Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) at the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on Saturday after being questioned last year for fist-bumping the crown prince.

Biden warmly greeted the crown prince and both of them appeared together at the G20 summit along with the other leaders where they had gathered to announce a plan to build a rail and shipping corridor that would link India with the Middle East and Europe.

As the announcement wrapped up, Biden smiled and publicly shook hands with the crown prince.

Charting a journey of shared aspirations and dreams, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor promises to be a beacon of cooperation, innovation, and shared progress. As history unfolds, may this corridor be a testament to human endeavour and unity across continents. pic.twitter.com/vYBNo2oa5W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023 ×

Last year, Biden had invited harsh criticism for sidestepping a handshake and instead going for a fist bump to greet the crown prince in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

For the awkward encounter, Biden was also denounced by human rights activists, who weren't happy with his decision to meet the Saudi leader.

Bin Salman has over the years been harshly condemned for constantly violating human rights. He has also been accused of claiming the life of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was a tough critic of the kingdom’s ruling family.

As per reports, US intelligence officials claim that Bin Salman had ordered the assassination of Khashoggi, who was a contributor for The Washington Post.

At the time of Biden's last year's meeting with Bin Salman, The Washington Post's Fred Ryan said, "The fist bump projected a level of intimacy and comfort that delivers to MBS the unwarranted redemption he has been desperately seeking."

Biden refused to speak to Prince Mohammed at the start of his administration. As a presidential candidate in 2020, Biden said he wanted to make the Saudis “pay the price and make them in fact the pariah that they are.”

Biden thanks the crown prince

While addressing the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) and India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor event, Biden thanked PM Modi, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, President von der Leyen and the European Commissions terming the announcement of a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor as " a real big deal".

"This is a real big deal. I want to thank PM. One Earth, One Family, One Future that's the focus of this G20 Summit. And in many ways, it's also the focus of this partnership that we're talking about today,” the US President said.

"I want to thank the sponsors. And I particularly want to thank Prime Minister Modi and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman and President von der Leyen and the European Commissions," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)



