Biden invites Brazil president-elect Lula to visit White House

US President Joe Biden on Monday (December 6) invited Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit the White House. Lula da Silva may visit US after he assumes offic on January 1.

US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan met Lula in Brasilia. Both discussed strengthening democracy in the Americas combating climate change and addressing the situation in Haiti and Venezuela.

On behalf of Biden, Sullivan extended the invitation to visit Washington

"He congratulated the President-elect on his election victory and discussed the importance of keeping open channels of communication between the two countries during the transition," said White House in a statement. No exact date has been announced.

Lula welcomed the invite on social media.

"I am excited to talk with President Biden and deepen the relationship between our countries," he tweeted.

Even though Lula has yet to be inaugurated, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said it made sense to invite him now.

"We want to hit the ground running with that relationship, that important bilateral relationship that we have with Brazil," she told reporters during a briefing.

The leftist leader won Brazil's presidential election in October, defeating far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, who was an ally of former President Donald Trump and was the last G20 leader to recognize Biden's 2020 victory.

(With inputs from agencies)

