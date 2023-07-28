Biden and Italy's Meloni discuss China cooperation in Washington meeting

US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a meeting at the White House on Thursday (June 27), to deepen economic ties and enhance cooperation on addressing challenges posed by China.

During the meeting, they discussed Italy's participation in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with Washington emphasising that it respects Italy's autonomy in making its policy decisions regarding China, reported Reuters.

Skirting differences over LGBTQ rights

Meloni's right-wing coalition holds positions on abortion and LGBTQ rights that differ sharply from Biden's stance. Despite these differences, both leaders emphasised the strong partnership between their countries and focused on areas of cooperation in their discussions.

Reaffirming solid friendship

Biden and Meloni highlighted their friendship and the strength of their countries' relations. They pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and discussed the broader challenges posed by China's actions, particularly in the Pacific region.

Italy's decision on BRI membership and trade relations

Meloni faces a decision in the coming months regarding Italy's membership in China's BRI infrastructure plan, a program that the United States has been actively working to counter. While Italy values its relationship with China, it is also exploring options to maintain good relations without renewing the BRI deal when it expires in March 2024.

Fostering economic connection and fair trade

Both leaders highlighted the importance of their economic connection and mutual trade, aiming to further boost trade between Italy and the United States. Meloni called for "fair" trade, addressing trade practices that undermine workers' rights and safety, seen as a veiled reference to China.

G7's alternative to BRI

The G7, including Italy and the US, launched the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment as an alternative to China's BRI. While they seek to reduce dependencies on other countries, they emphasise the need for cooperation without completely isolating themselves.

Cooperation on African development and migration

Italy and the US discussed ways to support the development and stability of Africa, particularly in the context of managing migration from North Africa to Italy. This issue has been a significant challenge for Italy, prompting international discussions on how to address the situation.