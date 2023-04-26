Berlin police search International Congress Centre following emergency call about armed men

Police were searching the Berlin International Congress Centre on Wednesday after receiving an emergency call about armed individuals. Berlin police confirmed the development, saying that the call came at 9 am local time. Reportedly, two people with dangerous items were seen at the Centre after which someone called the police.

A police spokesperson said that officers and those from SEK units specialised in dealing with hostage sieges carried out a search operation but couldn't find anything after an hour.

Nothing was said about people with "long weapons" being seen in the area. The spokesperson said that the emergency call wasn't clear about the nature of the weapons.

This is a developing story...

