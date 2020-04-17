Belgium's coronavirus deaths rise to over 5,000

Belgium on Friday reported deaths of 5,000 people due to coronavirus with 313 people dieing in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Israel's 1st coronavirus victim was a Holocaust survivor

The total death toll due to coronavirus now stands at 5,163, the country's health authority said. Several fatalities were reported from old age homes and hospitals.

The country now has high per capita mortality ratio compared to most other European countries.

On April 10, the European country had reported the death of 3,000 people. Europe has been hit hard with the COVID-19 epidemic with Spain, Italy, France and Germany being hit with thousands of casualties.

The World Health Organization(WHO) had said on Thursday that Europe is still in the "eye of the storm".

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes had said earlier that said the government "made the choice of full transparency when communicating deaths linked to COVID-19," even if it resulted in "numbers that are sometimes overestimated."

The IMF said Eurozone economy will crash in 2020. The international finance body said the eurozone economy would crash by 7.5 per cent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis. The region is predicted to have the worst performance of any region in the world.

Italy which has been hit hardest due to the virus with over 22,000 deaths will see a slump of 9.1 percent in 2020, the IMF reported.