Israel's 1st coronavirus victim was a Holocaust survivour

A 88-year-old, who became Israel's first coronavirus fatality, had famously been a Holocaust survivour.

Arie Even was infected by a visiting social worker at his Jerusalem assisted-living facility

As a child in Hungary, he survived the Holocaust by taking shelter along with his mother and brother after his father was shipped to a notorious concentration camp.

Even's grandfather had then found them refuge in a Swiss-protected home in Budapest before they were rushed to another shelter, under the cover of night, thanks to the Swedish embassy and the efforts of famed diplomat Raoul Wallenberg, who saved tens of thousands of Jews before mysteriously disappearing.

The next day, Even's grandfather was shot to death and his body was dumped in the Danube River.

Struggles did not spare Even's life even in the later stages. He overcame multiple heart attacks, surgeries and even a brush with a cholera epidemic during a family visit to Spain.

Arie Even couldn't escape the wrath of the global coronavirus pandemic that has been plaguing the globe. He breathed his last on March 20.



