In the time of coronavirus, this is the 'safest place' in US

The safest place in probably North America and definitely within the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic may be a small town in Washington state -- on an off-the-beaten-path peninsula connected to Canada south of Vancouver.

The 1,300 residents of the town, Point Roberts, have not been affected by the pandemic so far.

Point Roberts is in no way connected to the mainland of the United States of America. The town's strategic location -- it lies below the 49th parallel, the northern circle of latitude used to roughly designate 2,175 miles of the US-Canadian border -- divides it from mainland US.

The isolated town — about 135 miles northwest of Seattle — may be reached by boat, flying into its single-runway airport or driving past two international border crossings through the southwest corner of Canada.

'This is the safest place in probably North America; definitely within the states,' Theresa Coe, 57, who works at the Point Roberts Marina, told The Guardian.

As the US and Canada closed their borders to all, no non-resident could enter the town, cutting all but food, fuel and other essential goods off from passing over the border -- keeping it at bay from COVID-19.

Residents can, however, still cross over for their essential needs such as doctor's appointments but border agents are tough on non-residents attempting to get through.

Point Roberts is often called 'Little America' or 'an island with no boats'. At present, Point Roberts is following the measures put in place by Washington government, including a stay-home mandate, a ban on all gatherings and the closure of all non-essential businesses.

A local outbreak could be devastating for this town because about 70 per cent of Point Roberts’ residents are 60 or older, the age group deemed to be at higher risk of the disease.

Meanwhile, the confirmed coronavirus death toll has reached 32,917 in the United States. More than 6,67,800 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the country, which has seen a record number of deaths over the past two days.

Also read | US COVID-19 toll passes 32,000; 'probable' virus deaths included