Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes' health worsens due to COVID-19

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week has now been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Wilmes' had been self-isolating for the past one week after she tested positive, but her condition kept worsening, and therefore she was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night.

Her office has, however, claimed that her condition is 'stable'.

"She is conscious and she can communicate," her spokeswoman said, confirming that the reports of her receiving intensive care are true.

The Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, who succeeded Wilmes on October 1, wished her a "speedy recovery" on his Twitter account.

"No one is immune from this dangerous virus. Together as one, we will beat Covid-19!" he said. (translated text)

Veel beterschap, @Sophie_Wilmes. Je te souhaite un prompt rétablissement!

Niemand is immuun voor dit gevaarlijke virus.

Tous ensemble, nous vaincrons le COVID-19. — Alexander De Croo (@alexanderdecroo) October 22, 2020 ×

Belgium, a country that has managed to keep the citizens safe, is now experiencing a worse second wave of coronavirus with infections doubling up to nearly 253,386 in the last one month, out of which 3,274 patients are currently admitted in the hospital.

The government is now aiming for tighter restrictions to contain the widespread of this deadly virus.