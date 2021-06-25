Belarus moves jailed opposition blogger Protasevich to house arrest

Belarus's opposition-in-exile said Friday that dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was dramatically detained after his plane was forced to land in Minsk, has been moved to house arrest.

The arrest of Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega after Belarusian authorities intercepted the Ryanair flight on which they were travelling from Athens to Vilnius on May 23 caused international outrage.

They are accused of helping to coordinate historic anti-government protests last year, which erupted after strongman President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term in an August vote the opposition and Western leaders said was rigged.

An advisor to exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said that he had spoken with Protasevich's parents, who told him their son had been moved to house arrest.

The 38-year-old opponent of Lukashenko was forced into exile to EU member state Lithuania shortly after last year's anti-government protests began.

Most of the moustachioed strongman's opponents are now either in jail or have fled the country.

The European Union imposed economic sanctions on Belarus on Thursday, targeting its main export industries and access to finance.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who faced street protests last year over a presidential election which opponents say was rigged, said the interception was justified to prevent a rebellion. He denies electoral fraud.

Protasevich is accused of organising mass riots, and faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted. Sapega has been accused of causing unrest. Their supporters say the accusations against the two are false and dismiss video confessions which they say were made under duress in detention.

Protasevich's father was quoted by the BBC as saying his son and Sapega were "still under the full control of the authorities" and the charges against them had not been dropped.

Sapega's lawyer Alexander Filanovich said on his Telegram channel that she had also been moved to house arrest.

He added that he expected her case to be "resolved positively in the near future".

(With inputs from agencies)