Belarus: Government permits use of combat weapons against protesters

In the face of ever-growing anti-government protests in Belarus, the country’s Interior Ministry has permitted the use of combat weapons in the streets in response to the protesters by the police.

According to the police, at least 713 people have been detained in protests so far. The police used water cannons and batons to break protests that are demanding the resignation of incumbent Lukashenko and re-elections in the country.

Since the August 9 election which declared President Alexander Lukashenko as the winner, Belarusians have demanded reelections and have continuously protested in the streets of Minsk.

Many critics claim the election was rigged, and strongman Lukashenko won by unfair means. He has been the ruler of Belarus since the country broke away from the USSR after its disintegration.

Lukashenko has denied rigging the vote. Fearing crackdown, many opposition leaders have fled the country, and many have been arrested.

"The protests, which have shifted largely to Minsk, have become organised and extremely radical," the Interior Ministry claimed in a statement.

"In this regard, the Interior Ministry's employees and internal troops will not leave the streets and, if necessary, will use special equipment and military weapons," it added.

Owing to the crackdown on protesters and unwillingness to conduct re-elections, countries have imposed sanctions against Belarusian officials.

Russia has extended support to Belarus on multiple occasions.

The Foreign Minister of Germany, Heiko Maas on Monday said that Lukashenko ought to be added to a list of EU sanctions which includes 40 other officials from the country.