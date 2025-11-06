/Behind Zohran Mamdani's historic win is a woman. Hint: It's not his wife

New York has finally got its new mayor - Zohran Mamdani. He is a socialist, the first Indian-origin, first Muslim, and the youngest mayor of the City. His election campaign had a vast impact not only on New Yorkers but also outside America. Choosing a South Asian person, a Muslim person in New York, is a huge deal. And the person who was behind Mamdani's poll campaign success is Maya Handa - his campaign manager.

Handa and her team's effort resulted in the historical win of Mamdani in the mayoral election on November 4 - despite the constant effort of the US President Donald Trump, who urged Americans multiple times not to vote for Mamdani.

After the election results, Handa has gained global recognition for her extraordinary efforts. She took over Mamdani's poll campaign from Elise Bisgaard-Church after the 34-year-old moved into the role of chief advisor. By that time, she had already worked with Mamdani during his tenure in the New York State Assembly.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A New York Times report said that Handa has a strong record of managing progressive campaigns. She has previously worked with the Working Families Party, a key progressive force in New York City politics.

The extravaganza campaign, focused heavily on Gen-Z, paid off as over two million New Yorkers cast their ballots. In the previous election, around 1.1 million voters turned in.