Her outfit not only echoed her husband's pro-Palestine stance but also promoted local fashion.
Rama Duwaji's outfit at Zohran Mamdani's victory bash had a message that not many talked about.
Zohran Mamdani made history in New York after becoming the first Indian, Muslim, and youngest mayor.
At her first appearance as the City's first lady, Rama Duweja was seen wearing a stunning black outfit.
The sleeveless top was designed by the Palestinian-Jordanian Zeid Hijazi.
On the official website, the top is named "The Frequency Top".
The top was designed with references to Palestinian heritage and “rebellion” motifs.
The 28-year-old paired the top with a skirt from New York-based designer Ulla Johnson.
