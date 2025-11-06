LOGIN
Rama Duwaji's outfit at Zohran Mamdani's victory bash had a message that not many talked about

Published: Nov 06, 2025, 19:13 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 19:13 IST

Her outfit not only echoed her husband's pro-Palestine stance but also promoted local fashion.

Zohran Mamdani
1 / 8
(Photograph: Thread)

Zohran Mamdani

Rama Duwaji's outfit at Zohran Mamdani's victory bash had a message that not many talked about.

Zohran Mamdani
2 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani made history in New York after becoming the first Indian, Muslim, and youngest mayor.

Zohran Mamdani
3 / 8
(Photograph: Thread)

Zohran Mamdani

At her first appearance as the City's first lady, Rama Duweja was seen wearing a stunning black outfit.

Zohran Mamdani
4 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Zohran Mamdani

The sleeveless top was designed by the Palestinian-Jordanian Zeid Hijazi.

Zohran Mamdani
5 / 8
(Photograph: Zeid HIjazi - Website)

Zohran Mamdani

On the official website, the top is named "The Frequency Top".

Zohran Mamdani
6 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Zohran Mamdani

The top was designed with references to Palestinian heritage and “rebellion” motifs.

Zohran Mamdani
7 / 8
(Photograph: Thread)

Zohran Mamdani

The 28-year-old paired the top with a skirt from New York-based designer Ulla Johnson.

Zohran Mamdani
8 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Zohran Mamdani

