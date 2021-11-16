Barbados establishes world's first metaverse embassy

In a bid to extend its diplomatic outreach to the virtual world, Barbados has agreed to set up an embassy in the metaverse.

''The idea is not to pick a winner – the metaverse is still very young and new, and we want to make sure what we build is transferable across the metaworlds,'' said Barbados’ ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Gabriel Abed.

The Metaverse is a term used to describe a virtual space within digital environments such as online games, social media, and virtual reality. It is a combination of the prefix "meta", meaning beyond, and stem "universe".

According to Abed, ''This is a way for Barbados to expand its diplomatic missions beyond the 18 it currently has with 190+ countries around the world. This allows us to open the door, using technology diplomacy, which then extends to cultural diplomacy – the trade of art, music, and culture.''

''Embassies are the starting point to getting a visa to enter a country or visa-free travel. Can you imagine what that would look like virtually? And where that e-visa could lead you?''

Metaverse evangelists want the new virtual world to be an outlet for creative expression.

As Covid lockdown measures and work-from-home policies pushed more people online for both business and pleasure, the concept has surged in popularity during the pandemic.

Metaverse is a vision of the future that may sound fantastical, but which tech titans like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg are betting on as the next great leap in the evolution of the internet.

(With inputs from agencies)