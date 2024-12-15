Dhaka, Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which played a key role in ousting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has voiced strong frustration over the delay in holding elections under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. The party, as per reports, has expressed concerns that the government has effectively hijacked the political process, blocking its path to power.

As per media reports, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has recently made sharp comments about student leaders and advisers in the interim government. He implied that student leaders alone were not powerful enough to bring down the government and criticised one adviser for remarks about political parties, calling for those comments to be retracted.

A call for democracy

Speaking on Saturday (Dec 14) Martyred Intellectuals Day—a day to honour the intellectuals killed by Pakistani forces in 1971—Alamgir reaffirmed BNP's vision for impartial elections in Bangladesh.

"Today (Saturday) is Martyred Intellectuals Day. On this day in 1971, on the eve of victory, the Pakistani occupation forces targeted and killed Bangladesh's brightest minds, including journalists, intellectuals, professors, scientists, and members of civil society. That was one of the gravest losses in our nation's history," said Fakhrul.

He also emphasised the need for elections that truly reflect the will of the people, saying, "We are hopeful that a free, fair, and impartial election will be held soon, allowing the people to choose their representatives. An interim government has been established, and we remain committed to cooperating to ensure the people's voices are heard through a credible democratic process."

Alamgir's comments come just days after the White House expressed concern about the Yunus-led government's handling of domestic instability and treatment of minorities.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, "We've been very clear in our engagement with all Bangladeshi leaders that protection of religious and ethnic minorities is absolutely critical, and the leaders of the interim government have repeatedly committed to providing security to all Bangladeshis, regardless of religion or ethnicity."

