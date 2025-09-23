/What is Leucovorin? New drug approved by FDA to treat symptoms of autism after Trump's warning against Tylenol

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the USA has announced approval of leucovorin calcium tablets as a treatment for the symptoms of autism. The announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump advised against using Tylenol and claimed its usage during pregnancy caused autism in newborn babies. The FDA has already issued a letter to physicians to alert them and minimise recommending Tylenol. The new drug, leucovorin, is currently used in the treatment of side effects caused by chemotherapy drugs as per FDA approval. It is also used in treating megaloblastic anaemia and can be taken in tablet form, by injection or intravenously.

What is Leucovorin - new drug approved by FDA for autism

Leucovorin or folinic acid is a form of Vitamin B9 which is also known as folate. It has been approved by FDA - based on studies from 2009 to 2024 - to be given to patients with cerebral folate deficiency (CFD) - a neurological condition that affects folate transport to brain.

"Individuals with cerebral folate deficiency have been observed to have developmental delays with autistic features (e.g., challenges with social communication, sensory processing, and repetitive behaviors), seizures, and problems with movement and coordination," said FDA in its release.

Folate helps make body red blood cells and is crucial for cell growth. It is also crucial during early pregnancy in order to lower the risk of birth defects in a newborn baby's brain or spine.

How lack of folate causes autism and how leucovorin treat it?

In some cases, people have antibodies that restrict the transportation of folate to the brain which can affect health in various ways. Regarding the people with autism, these antibodies have been found in up to 75 percent of people, as per a report by The New York Times.

According to FDA release, leucovorin - based on a study of 80 people where 40 were given a placebo - there was substantial improvement in deficiency syndrome. Symptoms of cerebral folate deficiency include speech difficulties, intellectual disabilities and, in some cases, seizures, and start getting visible in children around age of 2.