Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales state experienced a dip in new daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, July 4, following two days of record 2021 infections.

Australia's most populous state recorded 16 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, out of of which 13 were already in isolation.

During a press conference, NSW state premier Gladys Berejiklian said, "Whilst the numbers overnight are very encouraging, we know they have potential to bounce around. The next few days are absolutely critical".

NSW recorded 16 new locally acquired cases of #COVID19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, 14 of which are linked to previously confirmed cases.



No new overseas-acquired cases were recorded in the same period.

Australia has managed the coronavirus pandemic better than many other nations. However, the situation has been alarming due to the outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant over the past few weeks.

Sydney, the capital of New South Wales state has been hard hit by the latest outbreaks of the Delta variant. Residents are halfway through a two-week lockdown.

Three of the New South Wales cases were detected in SummitCare nursing home in Sydney's Baulkham Hills. However, the residents were fully vaccinated and showing only mild symptoms.

Also, the residents of Queensland state capital Brisbane emerged from nearly a week of lockdown, as the state recorded only one new locally acquired case. State premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told a media briefing, "This is excellent news".

She further said, "It appears that everything is under control at this time so we are very, very relieved about that."

Melbourne has recorded zero cases for nearly a week following a three-week lockdown in June.

Meanwhile, Australian PM Scott Morrison allowed citizens under 40 to get the AstraZeneca vaccine several state governments resisted the central governments call to vaccinate people.

The country's health minister Greg Hunt said that "COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca can be used in adults aged under 60 years of age for whom Pfizer is not available," while adding, "The benefits are likely to outweigh the risks for that individual."

However, Western Australia's Premier Mark McGowan on giving access to those under 40, said: "That shouldn’t happen. Clearly, We get different advice, I suppose, or have a different approach."