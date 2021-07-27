Australia: As Melbourne unlocks economy, Sydney faces another month-long Covid lockdown

Much to the distress of the locals, Australia's New South Wales area might not lift restrictions to contain Covid infections anytime soon.

Residents have been under a strict lockdown for more than four weeks now, but the cases are still alarmingly increasing in the area. As per local reports, the lockdown might not be lifted until September.

"We know we've put in the hard yards for five weeks and we don't want to waste all the good work that we've done by opening too early and then having the virus spread again," state premier Gladys Berejiklian told a media conference.

Till now, the locals were hoping that the lockdown will be slightly relaxed by the start of the weekend. However, considering the increase of Covid cases and the low rate of vaccinated population, there is little chance of the lockdown curbs being relaxed.

As per local media reports, the local government will be announcing a four-week extension of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, authorities are urging locals to get vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible to help stop the spread of the virus, especially in the Delta variant.

"Vaccination is the key to our freedom. Getting jabs in arms is a key part of our strategy," said Berejiklian. "I want August to be the month where everyone comes forward to get the jab. That is key to us being able to see what September looks like. I don’t think anyone can deny that the vaccination rate is absolutely key to how we live life in NSW."

While Sydney awaits a decision on lockdown, Victoria state will end lockdown soon.