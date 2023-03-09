At least two dead, 28 missing as Gabonese ferry sinks; 121 rescued

On Thursday, at least two people died and 28 are missing after a small ferry foundered off the Gabonese coast, officials said. The ferry owner on Facebook said that the incident happened around 3:00 and 4:00 am after the vessel reported a "water intrusion" that led to a loss of control.

The port official told AFP that the "Esther Miracle" ferry was on an overnight trip from the capital city Libreville with around 151 passengers onboard. The official on the condition of anonymity said that 28 people are missing.

Eric Joel Bekale, the Deputy Transport Minister, said, "at the present moment, 121 people have been saved, and sadly two people have died," he said, adding that the authorities had launched a probe.

Gabonese Prime Minister Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze and Interior Minister Lamber Noel-Matha both were at the site.

Rescuers took a young woman to an ambulance on a stretcher, covered in a survival blanket, while a fireman took a baby wrapped up for treatment.

While some survivors disembarked from an oil company's supply barge, other passengers gathered on the quayside and knelt in prayer.

A survivor said, "Lord God, you saved us from the waters, we will make sacrifices to you, thank you, lord."

The site also saw some anxious relatives waiting for their loved ones at the port. A woman told AFP, "I have two relatives, my cousin and his wife, who were on the boat. I got a phone call at around 3:00 am and they said they were sinking."

(with inputs from agencies)