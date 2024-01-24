At least six killed, 14 injured after truck carrying 60 tons of LNG collides with car

At least six people, including three firefighters, have been killed after a truck carrying gas collided with a car in Mongolia’s capital, on Wednesday (Jan 24), said local officials.

Multiple explosions took place on a street in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, after a truck which according to the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was carrying 60 tons of liquified natural gas (LNG) collided with a car.

About the accident

“According to preliminary results, three people died in the fire,” said NEMA, adding that three firefighters had also been killed while 14 people had been sent for medical treatment.

More than 600 firefighters and 100 vehicles were sent to the scene and eventually, the fire was extinguished.

The accident, which took place near the Dunjingarav market in the country’s capital, prompted an evacuation of residents near the site as emergency workers cleaned the debris, said the local officials, in a social media post.

The video of the accident shows multiple explosions and a massive fire which engulfed the street.

The video of the accident shows multiple explosions and a massive fire which engulfed the street.

Meanwhile, images shared by NEMA show emergency services personnel at the scene at night and early morning.

It also showed a number of burnt cars and widespread damage to the street, with windows blown out at a nearby school, reported AFP.

What about the victims?

“Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, three officers of the 63rd Fire Fighting and Rescue Unit of the National Fire Service were killed while performing their duty,” said NEMA, in a post on Facebook.

The country’s emergency services also said ten people were taken for treatment for burns, one child was being treated for poisoning, and three children were also taken to the hospital.

Residents from a nearby apartment block were evacuated and temporarily relocated, said NEMA, adding roads around the area were closed as debris was being cleared.

‘Deeply saddened’

United States Ambassador to Mongolia Richard Buangan took to X and said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic accident”.

He added, “I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and colleagues of the NEMA staff members who lost their lives in this devastating event.”

“On behalf of the British embassy I extend my condolences to the...officers who lost their lives during the tragic accident at Dunjingarav,” Fiona Blyth, Britain’s ambassador to Mongolia said on X.

“Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected and we wish a fast recovery to those injured in this tragic event.”

The European Union’s ambassador to Mongolia, Axelle Nicaise, also said she was “shocked and devastated” by the accident.