At least six injured after 7.1-magnitude earthquake rattles part of western China

At least six people have been injured after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck China’s western Xinjiang region early Tuesday (Jan 23), according to Chinese state media reports citing officials. Meanwhile, the death toll after the landslide in China’s southwestern Yunnan province rose to 11 as rescue workers raced against time amid freezing temperatures and snow to locate dozens of missing people.

What happened in Xinjiang?

The 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Xinjiang’s Uchturpan county or Wushi county, as it is called Mandarin, in Aksu prefecture shortly after 2:00 am (local time), said the China Earthquake Networks Center, prompting the deployment of around 200 rescue workers to the epicentre.

WATCH | China landslide kills 8, dozens missing Out of the six people wounded, two had sustained serious injuries and four were minor. Additionally, some 47 houses collapsed, and 78 houses were damaged, the government of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region said in a post on its Weibo account.

According to the local government, some agricultural structures also collapsed following the earthquake. Several power lines were also downed but electricity was quickly restored, said officials in Aksu.

The quake also led to the suspension of 23 trains, however, the service, according to the Urumqi Railroad Bureau, resumed after 7:00 am (local time) after safety checks.

Multiple aftershocks were recorded, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the strongest of them at 5.3 magnitude.

The American agency had previously said that a quake measuring 7.0 magnitude occurred in the seismically active Tian Shan mountain range.

The USGS also said that it was one of the largest quakes in the area in the past century. The last one was a 7.1 magnitude which took place back in 1978.

The tremors from Tuesday’s earthquake were felt hundreds of kilometres away, including the Indian capital New Delhi. According to reports, tremors were also felt in neighbouring Pakistan.

Ma Shengyi, a 30-year-old pet shop owner living in Tacheng, 600 kilometres from the epicentre told the Associated Press that the quake was so strong her neighbours ran downstairs, while she rushed to her bathroom and started to cry.

“There’s no point in running away if it’s a big earthquake…I was scared to death,” said Ma.

Death toll to 11 after landslide in Yunnan province

Rescue workers, on Tuesday (Jan 23) battled freezing temperatures and snow after a landslide in China’s Yunnan province buried dozens of people.

According to state-owned China Central Television (CCTV), at least 47 people from 18 households were reported missing after the landslide hit on Monday (Jan 22).

The pre-dawn landslide, buried 18 homes and prompted evacuation of more than 200 people. “Search and rescue efforts persisted through the night,” firefighter Li Shenglong told Xinhua.

The Chinese state news agency citing Wu Junyao, director of the natural resources and planning bureau of Zhaotong said that the disaster “resulted from a collapse in the steep cliff area atop the slope”.

The landslide prompted the deployment of 200 rescue workers, dozens of fire engines and other equipment. The scene is said to be covered in thick snow and rescuers are “using all kinds of tools to search for survivors,” reported Xinhua.