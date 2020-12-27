At least seven killed in knife attack in northeastern China

At least seven people were killed and another seven injured in a knife attack in northeastern China.

The attack in the city of Kaiyuan in Liaoning province was carried out outside a sauna and bathhouse.

The suspect is identified by the media by his surname Yang, and has been arrested.

In an earlier attack, a school security guard wielding a knife injured at least 39 people at a kindergarten in the southern region of Guangxi in June this year. The culprit was sentenced to death.

In 2018, a man killed one and injured 12 in a knife attack at a shopping mall in Beijing.

The motive of the latest attack remains unknown.