At least eight killed in landslide on Italian holiday island; several others missing

Eight people have reportedly died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains on the Italian island of Ischia, as per media reports, quoting the infrastructure minister.

"There are eight deaths confirmed by the landslide in Ischia," Matteo Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister and leader of the League party, was quoted as saying by the AGI news agency and the La Repubblica daily.

As per initial reports, 13 people were missing. A rainfall that began at 0400 GMT on the island resulted in floods and landslides, according to a tweet from the Italian fire department.

“Searches are underway for any missing people” in Casamicciola Terme, one of the six small towns of Ischia, a volcanic island in the Tyrrhenian Sea about 30 km (18.64 miles)from Naples.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was in close contact with the Civil Protection minister Nello Musumeci, the Civil Protection Department and the Campania Region “to follow the evolution of the wave of bad weather that has hit Ischia”.

“The government expresses its closeness to the citizens and mayors of the municipalities on the island of Ischia and thanks the rescuers engaged in the search for the missing”, she said.

