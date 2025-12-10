Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /At least 19 dead, 16 injured after two four-storey buildings collapse in Moroccan City of Fes

At least 19 dead, 16 injured after two four-storey buildings collapse in Moroccan City of Fes

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Dec 10, 2025, 14:38 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 14:50 IST
At least 19 dead, 16 injured after two four-storey buildings collapse in Moroccan City of Fes

Representation Image. Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

At least 19 people were killed as two four-storey buildings collapsed in the Moroccan city of Fes, the state news agency said Wednesday.

At least 19 people died after two four-storey buildings collapsed in the Moroccan city of Fes, the state news agency said Wednesday. "Sixteen other people were wounded, with varying degrees of gravity," MAP reported and added that rescue operations are still in process.

Additionally, residents in the vicinity of the area and neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, deteriorating living conditions in Morocco sparked demonstrations over poverty and public services in September.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics