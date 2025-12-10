/At least 19 dead, 16 injured after two four-storey buildings collapse in Moroccan City of Fes

At least 19 people died after two four-storey buildings collapsed in the Moroccan city of Fes, the state news agency said Wednesday. "Sixteen other people were wounded, with varying degrees of gravity," MAP reported and added that rescue operations are still in process.
Additionally, residents in the vicinity of the area and neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, deteriorating living conditions in Morocco sparked demonstrations over poverty and public services in September.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)