/Assassination threat to Trump? Report claims White House undergoing major security upgrade

After the ballroom and reflecting pool, US President Donald Trump is now renovating the North Portico entrance of the White House as the US administration pushes ahead with a broader overhaul of security around the presidential residence. Behind the scaffolding and large tarpaulins that have covered the White House façade in recent weeks, crews are carrying out more than routine restoration work. While the visible project involves repairing the North Portico’s ageing stone columns, officials say another layer of construction is aimed at strengthening security at the main entrance, a proposal the US Secret Service has supported for years.

According to a CNN report, the security work is expected to continue through the summer, with the reinforced entrance likely to be completed by the middle of September.

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The administration is also laying the groundwork for more permanent security measures beyond the White House gates. A proposal submitted on Friday seeks approval for new fencing around Lafayette Park, the public space facing the north side of the executive mansion. The plan would replace the temporary barricades that frequently appear during presidential travel, state visits and high-security events.

According to planning documents, the redesigned perimeter would give security agencies greater flexibility to respond to changing threat levels while allowing roads around the White House to be sealed more efficiently. The proposal must clear reviews by multiple federal bodies before construction can begin. If approved, work could start in 2027.

The security push comes after several alleged threats involving Trump over the past year. Those incidents have also been cited by the administration while defending its ambitious plans for a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the White House grounds. The proposed complex is expected to feature advanced security infrastructure, including facilities for drone operations, elevated sniper positions and a protected underground shelter.

This also comes at a time when reports suggested that Israeli intelligence has uncovered an Iranian plot to assassinate Trump. Following the claims, the US president has renewed his threats, ordering a massive attack on Iran should there is an attempt to eliminate him.

Outside the North Portico, restoration work remains visible. On Friday, workers installed another printed tarp depicting the White House façade, further concealing the construction site as stone repairs continue. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum had earlier suggested the restoration would move quickly, saying the work was expected to be completed within weeks, though the expanded construction indicates the project has grown beyond a straightforward facelift.