/Asim Munir's power grab: Emergency grip on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Pakistan fares badly in global poverty

Even as the military led by Field Marshal Asim Munir appears to be tightening its grip on one of Pakistan's most volatile provinces, a disturbing statistic emerged, showing that the South Asian nation ranks poorly on the UNDP 2026 Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI). On Sunday, the federal government imposed a state of emergency under Article 232 and governor’s rule under Article 234 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one of the most strife-ridden and poor parts of Pakistan. The centre suspended the provincial government led by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. President Asif Ali Zardari signed the order over what was called an “unprecedented level of violent intensity of terrorist attacks,” and a breakdown of constitutional machinery. On the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal cabinet, the emergency was imposed also over the provincial government’s alleged 'deliberate disengagement' from counter-terrorism efforts against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

How emergency is being felt on the ground in KP

Provincial Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assumed executive functions of the province. An 11-member technocratic advisory council was formed. Under Article 245, the Army has been ordered to assist civil authorities. The governor can determine force levels in consultation with General Headquarters. The central government ordered an Area Development Secretariat in the districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan (Upper and Lower) in order to restore law and order.

Emergency, a signature move by Asim Munir

Reports said the emergency proclamations were allegedly devised by Asim Munir, who is the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces. In the past few months, Munir consolidated unprecedented authority through the 27th Constitutional Amendment and the Defence Forces of Pakistan Act 2026. Both of these laws grant him operational command over all three services, besides extending his tenure.

Pakistan woefully low at UNDP poverty index; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ranks among poorest provinces

Interestingly, one aspect of the emergency order was to 'ensure development' of the region. But numbers tell a different story. The military-backed interventions come amid disturbing figures on poverty levels in Pakistan. The UNDP–OPHI (Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative) 2026 Global MPI, released on Monday, placed Pakistan’s multidimensional poverty incidence at 38.3 percent, affecting around 96.32 million people when applied to 2024 population estimates.

Nationally, the MPI value stands at 0.198, with deprivation intensity of 51.7 percent among the poor and severe multidimensional poverty. The deprivation in at least half the weighted indicators was at 21.5 percent. Education contributes 41.3 percent of overall deprivation, followed by living standards at 31.1 percent and health at 27.6 percent.

Pakistan's figures are more than twice those of India at 16.4 percent (MPI 0.069) and Bangladesh at 14.9 percent (MPI 0.067).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is among the worst-hit provinces when it comes to Pakistan's poverty

Data on MPI from the 2017–18 survey, which is the underlying statistic for the 2026 Global Multidimensional Poverty Index of UNDP, show a headcount of 50.7 percent and an MPI value of 0.258 for the KP province. This is well above the national figures. The former Federally Administered Tribal Areas recorded 71.5 percent and 0.383.

Is the military trying to help, or will it worsen poverty in Pakistan?